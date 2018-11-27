LOGAN — Utah State University Extension has named David Francis as the program’s new youth development director.

Francis has worked with extension youth programs since 2001, when he began his career at Thanksgiving Point as an extension educator. He is currently an extension faculty member with responsibilities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

In his new role as director, Francis will provide leadership, guidance and oversight to all extension youth programs and the state 4-H office in support of the USU land-grant mission.

Francis earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and his master’s degree in agricultural systems technology, both from USU. He replaces Kevin Kesler, who was director of 4-H and youth programs for the past 21 years.