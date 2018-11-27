SALT LAKE CITY — Two women accused of killing a man described as "a spiritual leader among the Native Americans" in 2009 have been charged and arrested, according to police.

Jerah Jean Santos-Ramirez, 29, of Las Vegas, and Victoria Nancy Clown, 28, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, were charged Nov. 5 in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. Arrest warrants for $1 million were issued for each woman.

The warrants were sealed, however, as detectives went looking for the two women.

"Law enforcement believes that the element of surprise … may make it safer" when the warrants are served, according to the motion to seal the charges.

Ramirez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend. Clown was booked on Nov. 17, according to jail records.

The two are accused in connection with the 2009 death of Lester Lloyd Janise in Midvale.

According to the Unified Police Department's cold case webpage, Janise "was a spiritual leader among the Native Americans" as well as a Vietnam War veteran who earned a Purple Heart.

On Jan. 13, 2009, police were called to 7895 S. Candlestick Lane (80 East) to perform a welfare check after apartment managers hadn't heard from Janise for a while and noticed newspapers were collecting on his porch, according to charging documents.

"Upon making entry into the apartment, officers noticed the strong smell of decomposing flesh and found the body of Lester Janise slumped over on the couch. There were two belts around Mr. Janise's neck" the charges state.

Investigators believe Janise had been dead since about the end of December 2008.

Family members told police that Janise had traveled to South Dakota to attend his brother's funeral in December 2008 and returned to Utah with two women, according to the charges, as well as the women's children.

Detectives interviewed Clown and Santos-Ramirez in February 2009. They told investigators that Janise had given them permission to take his van and drive it back to South Dakota, the charges state. Both women claimed Janise was alive when they left his apartment on Christmas Day.

But this year, on Oct. 26, Clown's story changed. She told detectives that after arriving at Janise's apartment, Santos-Ramirez disappeared for four days, leaving her four children in the care of Janise and Clown, charging documents state.

When she returned, Santos-Ramirez and Janise got into an argument for over an hour regarding the abandonment of her children, according to court documents. Santos-Ramirez then told Clown that she "needed a ride out of there" and "had an idea to knock Mr. Janise out," but she was afraid he would call police after he woke up, the charges state.

Not long after that conversation, Clown said, she heard "scuffling and fighting noises coming from the living room," the charges state.

Santos-Ramirez then told Clown they needed to leave. As the women and their children were leaving, Clown saw Janise lying on his side on the couch, according to court documents.

A press conference with Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera and District Attorney Sim Gill was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at which time more details of the case are expected to be released.