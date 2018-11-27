LEWISTON, Cache County — A crash between a car and a school bus on Monday has turned fatal.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that one of two people injured when their Toyota Corolla slammed into the back of a school bus Monday afternoon in Lewiston, Cache County, has died.

Amber Nielsen Crouch 19, from Lewiston, died as a result of her injuries.

The accident happened about 4 p.m. Monday on state Route 61 and 1700 West. The right front portion of the Toyota hit the left rear side of the school bus — which had 32 children on board — at a high rate of speed, according to the UHP.

None of the children, all elementary school students, were transported to a hospital. Two students were checked out by paramedics at the scene as a precaution and then were released to their parents, troopers said.

Crouch, who was in the passenger seat of the Toyota, suffered severe head injuries, the UHP stated. She was taken to Cache Valley Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to Ogden Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The man driving the Toyota was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and was released.