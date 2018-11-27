1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — A quiet neighborhood in Minnesota quickly turned into a scene from a Michael Bay film last week when an entire house exploded, according to CNN.
What happened: On the morning of Monday, a house in St. Paul was completely leveled by an explosion that left one person hurt and at least 11 others displaced.
- WCCO reported that 80-year-old John Lundahl was found alive in the wreckage of his blown-apart home. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.
- According to Fox News, an official cause has yet to be announced, but authorities are “95 percent” certain the explosion was caused by a natural-gas line.
- The explosion could be felt from as far as 5 miles away, per WCCO.
Watch footage of the explosion below:
- According to TwinCities.com, the force of the explosion shattered windows in nearby properties and cars.
- About 40 firefighters responded to the scene, but they weren’t able to sift through the debris until Xcel Energy had turned off the gas lines in the area, WCCO reported.
- “I looked straight and you could see a ball of fire,” business owner Jeff Yarusso told WCCO. “It looked like a tornado, everything flying across the street, debris.”
CNN reported that fire crews were working to determine how bad the damage was but have already condemned the whole block.