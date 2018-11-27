SALT LAKE CITY — A quiet neighborhood in Minnesota quickly turned into a scene from a Michael Bay film last week when an entire house exploded, according to CNN.

What happened: On the morning of Monday, a house in St. Paul was completely leveled by an explosion that left one person hurt and at least 11 others displaced.

WCCO reported that 80-year-old John Lundahl was found alive in the wreckage of his blown-apart home. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.

According to Fox News, an official cause has yet to be announced, but authorities are “95 percent” certain the explosion was caused by a natural-gas line.

The explosion could be felt from as far as 5 miles away, per WCCO.

Watch footage of the explosion below:

According to TwinCities.com, the force of the explosion shattered windows in nearby properties and cars.

About 40 firefighters responded to the scene, but they weren’t able to sift through the debris until Xcel Energy had turned off the gas lines in the area, WCCO reported.

“I looked straight and you could see a ball of fire,” business owner Jeff Yarusso told WCCO. “It looked like a tornado, everything flying across the street, debris.”

CNN reported that fire crews were working to determine how bad the damage was but have already condemned the whole block.