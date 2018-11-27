Joel Martinez, The Monitor
In this Nov. 14, photo, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, third from the right, visit Base Camp Donna, in Donna, Texas. Mattis says the White House has given him the authority to use military troops to protect Customs and Border Protection personnel at the southwest border. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

How Utah Sen. Mike Lee may have paved the way for President Donald Trump’s new asylum plan. Read more.

The Alta ski president said unfair exclusion from land trades is an attempt to “bully.” Read more.

Mia Love criticized Republicans and President Donald Trump. She called Ben McAdams a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” too. Read more.

This Utah teacher was arrested after police say she shot and killed her ex-husband’s girlfriend. Read more.

Prop. 2 supporters showed up en masse at a public hearing to express skepticism on the compromise bill. Read more.

A look at our most popular stories:

A look at our Idaho National Laboratory coverage:

A look at national headlines:

  • Ukraine-Russia sea clash: Captured sailors shown on Russia TV | BBC New
  • Trump officials are ‘all in’ for border chaos | The Daily Beast
  • Argentina mulls war crimes probe after Trump gave Saudis a pass on Khashoggi | USA Today
  • Colorado-built InSight spacecraft successfully lands on Mars | The Denver Post
  • John Allen Chau: India 'puts on hold' efforts to retrieve body | BBC News
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
