SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 27.

How Utah Sen. Mike Lee may have paved the way for President Donald Trump’s new asylum plan. Read more.

The Alta ski president said unfair exclusion from land trades is an attempt to “bully.” Read more.

Mia Love criticized Republicans and President Donald Trump. She called Ben McAdams a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” too. Read more.

This Utah teacher was arrested after police say she shot and killed her ex-husband’s girlfriend. Read more.

Prop. 2 supporters showed up en masse at a public hearing to express skepticism on the compromise bill. Read more.

