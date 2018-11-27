SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 27.
A look at our top headlines:
How Utah Sen. Mike Lee may have paved the way for President Donald Trump’s new asylum plan. Read more.
The Alta ski president said unfair exclusion from land trades is an attempt to “bully.” Read more.
Mia Love criticized Republicans and President Donald Trump. She called Ben McAdams a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” too. Read more.
This Utah teacher was arrested after police say she shot and killed her ex-husband’s girlfriend. Read more.
Prop. 2 supporters showed up en masse at a public hearing to express skepticism on the compromise bill. Read more.
A look at our most popular stories:
- Amy Donaldson: BYU fan's kind gesture to a Utah fan inspires dozens of fans to come together to ease the suffering of strangers
- Court documents: Latter-day Saint antiques dealer sold fake items, stole rare photos
- Why do DNA results change? Ancestry says new data is driving better origin drill-downs
- 'It’s very painful': South Salt Lake police, community mourn officer killed in line of duty
- Why Utahns should care about mysteries unlocked at Idaho nuclear research facility
A look at our Idaho National Laboratory coverage:
- Idaho National Laboratory and the issue of contamination
- Fun facts about the Idaho National Laboratory
- Will nuclear power power some Utah cities in the future?
A look at national headlines:
- Ukraine-Russia sea clash: Captured sailors shown on Russia TV | BBC New
- Trump officials are ‘all in’ for border chaos | The Daily Beast
- Argentina mulls war crimes probe after Trump gave Saudis a pass on Khashoggi | USA Today
- Colorado-built InSight spacecraft successfully lands on Mars | The Denver Post
- John Allen Chau: India 'puts on hold' efforts to retrieve body | BBC News