In between the Utah Jazz’s 21-point win on Sunday over the Sacramento Kings and their 33-point loss Monday to the Indiana Pacers, The Ringer’s Paolo Uggetti took a deep dive into the struggles the Jazz have had this season.

Uggetti focused on Utah’s defensive problems after it was the best team in the league on that end of the floor last season and the lack of offensive execution the team has shown thus far.

“Before they can answer whether or not they can reclaim the heights of last season,” Uggetti concludes, “they first need to figure out who they are.”

Jazz plummet in power rankings

Before the Jazz got blown out by the Pacers on Monday night, a number of websites published power rankings. Perhaps as expected, none were too high on Utah, which dropped to 9-12 on the season.

ESPN dropped the Jazz to No. 22 from No. 15, Sports Illustrated also put Utah at 22 after having it at No. 17 last week, and NBA.com writer John Schuhmann slotted the Jazz at No. 17 after also having them at 15 last week.

On the bright side …

Jae Crowder wore some awesome shoes on Monday night as the Jazz sported their throwback purple uniforms.

Monday marked the 18th anniversary of John Stockton breaking the record for most games played with one team. On Nov. 26, 2000, Stockton passed Boston Celtics Hall of Famer John Havlicek in the statistic and finished his career having played all 1,504 of his career games for the Jazz, a record that still stands.

🗓 This Day in Stats, 2000: John Stockton plays his 1,271st game with the @utahjazz, passing John Havlicek for most with one team. pic.twitter.com/gaWwaQ4vEp — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 26, 2018

Former Jazzman Enes Kanter met chess legend Garry Kasparov

Great Knicks win and great to see @Enes_Kanter, a hero on and off the court! Not sure these are my size though! 🏀💪 pic.twitter.com/lkks9asn1F — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 24, 2018

And finally…

Perhaps the highlight of the night for the Jazz on Monday was this shot that Joe Ingles made during pregame warmups (not exactly sure what is going on at the 0:12 mark, however).