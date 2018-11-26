SALT LAKE CITY— For the third time in their last eight games, the Utah Jazz on Monday night lost by at least 27 points.

For the second time, it was to the Indiana Pacers. After losing by 27 last Monday in Indiana, the Jazz lost by 33 at Vivint Arena, 121-88.

Utah is now 9-12 on the season and 2-6 in that eight-game span, which also includes a 50-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

“We all expect more from ourselves,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said afterward. “Our guys are competing. They care. We have to keep working. There’s no magic when you have a game like you did tonight. You look at it, learn from it, try to be better the next time out. There’s just no one thing that you point to. We just have to play better and we have to keep working and keep grinding on those things until we play better.”

" Some games you really don’t have it. Hopefully we don’t have to say that every night, but some games it’s really what it is. We’ve got to keep our spirits up. " Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert, who scored 12 points as Utah played without Donovan Mitchell (the Pacers were without their star shooting guard, Victor Oladipo), said on multiple occasions during his postgame comments that the team is tired, as it’s played 13 of its 21 games at home and hasn’t had consecutive home contests since early this month.

“Some games you really don’t have it,” Gobert said. “Hopefully we don’t have to say that every night, but some games it’s really what it is. We’ve got to keep our spirits up.”

On Monday night, the same issues that have plagued the Jazz throughout the year got them again. They scored the first two points of the game but fell behind 9-2 in just over two minutes after the opening jump. They stuck around in the first quarter but allowed Indiana to shoot a blistering 74 percent from the field in the frame and were down 33-25 at that point.

Indiana stretched its lead to 11 at halftime and broke things open in the third quarter, building a 19-point advantage. The Pacers then outscored the Jazz by 14 in the fourth frame to complete the blowout win.

“When we’ve lost this year, we’ve lost. We haven’t kind of been in the game by the end of it,” said Joe Ingles. “It’s been pretty big margins and that’s I guess the disappointing part, to be in a game and be down 10 points and not be able to buckle down and get a couple stops and get it back and kind of go the other way.

That’s hurting us because we can’t figure out a way obviously right now to get it from 10 and go on a little run and get stops. It’s going to keep hurting us until we figure it out.”

Indiana moved to 12-8 on the year. Doug McDermott led seven Pacers in double figures with 21 points. Indiana wound up shooting 58 percent from the field compared to 42 percent for Utah. Indiana made just one more 3-pointer (9-8), but the Jazz shot 26 percent from beyond the arc while the Pacers made 50 percent of their perimeter attempts.

The Jazz now head out on a three-game Eastern Conference road swing against the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. The contests against the Hornets and Heat will be just the second and third for Utah against teams under .500 this season.

“There’s a lot of fatigue, but we don’t want to be looking like that,” Gobert said. “Just got to keep believing in each other and keep having fun. It’s a fun game, and I feel like sometimes we kind of forget that."