SALT LAKE CITY — Despite the final score Monday night, there were plenty of positives to be taken from the Utah Jazz's 121-88 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Arena.

Due to space restrictions, we were limited to these sweet 16 silver-lining tidbits from an otherwise miserable experience for the Jazz and their fans. (Spoiler alert: Please turn on your sarcasm detectors before reading the rest of this article.)

• It wasn’t the worst home loss in franchise history. Utah's 125-80 meltdown against Houston on January 28, 2013, holds that distinction. It was, however, the second-largest margin of defeat at home, tying a 33-point debacle against Milwaukee (126-93) on November 18, 1980.

• The Jazz had balanced scoring: Eleven players totaled between five and 13 points. (To save you the pain of looking at the Pacers' box score, Indiana had seven players score between 12 and 21 points.)

• Jazz center Rudy Gobert had two blocked shots, keeping his plus-minus total to minus-24, and maintained his NBA-leading field-goal percentage (.693) by hitting six of seven field goals.

• Forward Jae Crowder had four assists in 21 minutes.

• The Jazz were only outscored by two points during the two minutes in which Pacers center Ike Anigbogu was on the court.

• They don’t face the Pacers again this season — unless there’s a Utah-Indiana NBA Finals showdown – after losing by a combined 1,573,000 points in two games this past week. (OK, it was actually a combined 61 points (121-94 L in Indy last Monday).

• Donovan Mitchell didn’t miss a shot, and Victor Oladipo didn’t score. (Neither star played.)

• Utah's final offensive output — 88 — can act as a fun reminder for Ute fans who’ve enjoyed bragging rights after beating their rivals to the south eight straight times in football.

• Joe Ingles hit 2 of 4 3-pointers, bringing him within one three from tying Darrell Griffith for fourth-most threes (530) in Jazz history. Jingles also had five steals, played in his 243rd straight game (second-longest streak behind Karl-Anthony Towns, 266) and answered more than one question after saying that’s all he’d do, leaving reporters wondering if he was being serious or sarcastic.

“When we’ve lost this year," he said, "we’ve lost."

And when Ingles tells the truth, he tells the truth.

• The Jazz only got outscored by three points in the second quarter. That was a moral victory compared to the fourth quarter when they put up 14 fewer points than the Pacers and the first and third when Indiana scored eight more.

• Utah only has 33 more games remaining in its beautiful pit of despair (a.k.a. Vivint Arena). That’s a relief, considering the Jazz now have the worst home record in the NBA at 2-6.

Ingles said the team isn't doing anything differently at home than on the road (well, aside from winning). "We should be able to come out probably with more energy, especially with the home crowd. It is disappointing — disappointing to play like that in front of our fans. We've got to be better."

• The Jazz are in Brooklyn, Charlotte and Miami for the next three games. PHEW! That’s good news, considering they’re 7-6 away from The Viv and are one of just six teams with a winning road record.

"We just need to get up. It's on us," Jazz guard Dante Exum said about the difference between the road and home. "We need to defend our home court. It's something that we've honored ourselves with in past years and we need to be doing."

• If nothing else, the Jazz weren’t nearly as bad as the hot take tweeted out Monday night by self-proclaimed BIG MOUTH Doug Gottlieb of Fox Sports Radio.

"Jazz are in bad shape right now," he wrote in a tweet that devolved quickly from that accurate first statement. "Donovan Mitchell’s injury aside, they seem to resent him, he takes terrible shots and doesn’t defend. Has talent and was the surprise of the draft last year but year 2 is a different story."

• Things are likely to get better — or at least that's what the Jazz intend on achieving.

"We all expect more from ourselves," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "Our guys are competing. They care. We have to keep working."

• The best parts about this blowout loss? It's over and only accounts for 1.2 percent of the Jazz's 82-game schedule.

• And, finally, this hope-promoting quote from Pacers coach Nate McMillan: "Utah is a good team."