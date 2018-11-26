SALT LAKE CITY —The years-long debate is still alive.

On Sunday night, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder started Jae Crowder at power forward in place of Derrick Favors. While the Jazz said the move was situational specific to Sunday, many wondered if Snyder was finally deciding to ditch the concept of starting Favors and Rudy Gobert together.

On Monday night as the Jazz played the Indiana Pacers, however, Favors got the start at power forward over Crowder.

“I understand that starting, people want explanations all the time and I’ve tried to provide the logic and tactics, but I’m not going to dig down into every decision that we make on a granular level,” a somewhat bothered Snyder said before the game.

On the night, Favors finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and a block in 24 minutes, while Crowder had nine points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 21 minutes, a season-low in playing time for him.

Utah was -5 in Crowder’s minutes and -14 in Favors’ time on the floor in its 33-point loss.

Entering Monday night, the lineup of Crowder with the other four usual starters (Royce O’Neale began the game in place of the injured Donovan Mitchell) had played 160 minutes on the season, 22 more than Favors with the other four usual starters. The lineup with Crowder entered the night with a net rating of 11.5, while the lineup with Favors was -1.7.

The Crowder lineup was the 12th-most used five-man lineup in the NBA entering Monday, and its net rating (points scored minus points given up per 100 possessions) was the second-best among that group behind a five-man lineup the Toronto Raptors use featuring Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka.

The Favors lineup was the 17th-most used five-man lineup in the league entering Monday, and its net rating was 11th-best in that group.

“The key thing is we’re a team, and no matter who starts, I think we’ve got guys that understand that we’re trying to optimize who we have,” Snyder said pregame.

While Snyder emphasized the point that it doesn’t matter from the team perspective who starts, he did acknowledge the adjustment Favors had in coming off the bench on Sunday.

“It is significant that he’s started the majority of his career, but he’s starting again tonight,” Snyder said. “We’re going to do what we think we need to do to win, and sometimes that means adjustments, and sometimes it means staying where you are and doing what you’re doing better. I’m happy to have players like (Favors) that allow us to make those types of decisions and support you as a coach, and we try to be equally supportive of our players.”