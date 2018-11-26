SALT LAKE CITY — After a lackluster start to the season, the Utah Jazz entered Vivint SmartHome Arena hoping to turn things around and add to Sunday night’s win over Sacramento, which snapped a previous three-game losing streak.

Instead, the team found themselves running into the same challenges they’ve faced thus far in the regular season.

Here are the three main takeaways from Monday night’s 121-88 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Jazz continued to really struggle with their long range shots, with a 3-point percentage of 25.8. In spite of the slump, Utah did not shy away from attempting the shot, taking a total of 31 3-point attempts and making eight.

Leading scorers for the Jazz were Derrick Favors, who finished with 13 points, followed by Rudy Gobert with 12. Donovan Mitchell, the team’s current points-per-game leader, was still out with a rib contusion he suffered during last Friday’s game against the Lakers. The Jazz finished Monday night’s game with a field goal percentage of 42.

The Jazz were almost absent in the fourth quarter. The team looked tired and seemed to have accepted their fate as Indiana steadily continued to pull away, scoring 32 points compared to the Jazz’s 18.

Next 3:

Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Brooklyn (8-13), 5:30 p.m. MT

Friday, Nov. 30 at Charlotte (10-10), 5 p.m. MT

Sunday, Dec. 2 at Miami (7-12), 4 p.m. MT