LEWISTON, Cache County — Two people were seriously injured Monday afternoon when their vehicle slammed into the back of a school bus, officials said.

The crash occurred on state Route 61 and 1700 West in Lewiston, Cache County, around 4 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said. UHP on Twitter said the bus was "loaded with children" when the car hit it at a high rate of speed, but no one in the bus was injured.

Two people in the car were taken to a local hospital in serious condition, Street said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.