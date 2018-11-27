SALT LAKE CITY — When Washington and Utah meet this Friday to play for the Pac-12 championship, it will be a clash of the two best defenses in the conference.

“It’s interesting, but that’s how I think of championship football,” said Washington head coach Chris Petersen when asked about the first-ever meeting in the championship between the conferences top two defenses. “I think it comes down to defense. Everybody likes to talk about offense, but I think really, really good football teams come down to defense.”

Washington leads the Pac-12 defenses giving up just 3,735 yards in 12 games. The Huskies have surrendered just 22 touchdowns, while Utah has allowed opponents 30 touchdowns. Utah (13th in the country) is close behind them, allowing 3,790 yards this season.

As a team, Utah has the second-most sacks (34), while Washington has 19 — second lowest in the conference. The Huskies have eight interceptions, while Utah has 13.

Utah has two players — league-leading Bradlee Anae (8) and Chase Hansen (5) — in the top-five sack leaders. Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson is tied for No. 1 in the league in interceptions with four and he has the most yards for a defender at 126.

Petersen said one of the reasons Utah is making history is because of the play of linebackers Cody Barton and Chase Hansen.

“Those guys are good players,” he said. “They’re one of the reasons they’re playing for this title. You see the same guys you saw early on, but they’re playing better.”

FAMILIAR FOE, NO ADVANTAGE: The coaches of both teams don’t see the fact that they’ve played earlier this season as an advantage or a disadvantage because so much has changed, especially for Utah.

“It was early in the season for us, week three, the very first Pac-12 game,” said Kyle Whittingham during the Pac-12 Championship teleconference. “A lot has changed since then. Teams have developed and evolved. That game won’t have any bearing on this upcoming game.”

Peterson agreed that the Huskies 21-7 win over the Utes isn’t an indicator of much – especially because injury forced Utah to use a new quarterback and running backs.

“I think it kind of evens out,” he said of weighing the pros and cons of having beaten Utah this season. “Both teams have a feel for the other side, but I think both teams have changed and improved as the season’s gone along. I think it’s kind of a wash, I really do.”

NEW PLAYERS, NO PROBLEM: Petersen said he’s not worried about facing a new quarterback in Jason Shelley and new running backs in Armand Shyne and TJ Green.

“We’ve looked at this,” Petersen said. “Those are smart coaches, and you have a system, and you adapt your system to whatever (athletes) you have. Both of those quarterbacks are very similar. … They haven’t changed their style.”