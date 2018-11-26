SALT LAKE CITY — Following a six-month expedition that covered some 300 million miles, NASA's InSight spacecraft survived the most perilous part of its journey Monday, a descent into Mars' atmosphere that scientists call the "seven minutes of terror" and successfully landed on the fourth planet from the sun.

On confirmation of touchdown, cheers from technicians at the InSight flight control center in Pasadena, California, were echoed by a small crowd of scientists and onlookers who gathered to watch a livestream of the event early Monday afternoon at the University of Utah's Social and Behavioral Science Building auditorium.

Patrick Wiggins — a retired 26-year veteran of the Hansen (now Clark) Planetarium and current NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador for Utah — said Monday's successful Mars landing represented another step toward someday putting humans on the so-called red planet.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News People attending a viewing party hosted by University of Utah's physics department applaud after NASA's InSight lander touched down on Mars on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The viewing party was at the Social and Behavioral Science Building. After seven months of traveling through space, NASA's InSight mission touched down on Mars and transmitted a photo a few minutes later.

"Today we saw history and the future," Wiggins said. "There are so many different things going on, but to me, as a geek who really looks forward to seeing humans on Mars, some of the data coming back from the InSight mission will help us plan human exploration of the planet."

NASA's InSight (short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) mission is aiming to perform a series of analyses to better understand the interior architecture of Mars. NASA officials say the data will provide insights not only into Mars' history, but help scientists better understand the formation of the other "rocky" planets of the solar system that include Venus, Mercury and Earth, in addition to Mars.

In a web posting about the mission, NASA described the tasks as measuring "the planet's 'vital signs': its 'pulse' (seismology), 'temperature' (heat flow), and 'reflexes' (precision tracking)."

"Flawless," declared JPL's chief engineer, Rob Manning said of the landing. "This is what we really hoped and imagined in our mind's eye," he added. "Sometimes things work out in your favor."

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, presiding over his first Mars landing as the space agency's boss, said, "What an amazing day for our country."

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Children check out a meteorite display during an InSight lander viewing event hosted by University of Utah's physics department at the Social and Behavioral Science Building on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. After seven months of traveling through space, NASA's InSight mission touched down on Mars and transmitted a photo a few minutes later.

InSight, part of a $1 billion international mission, features a German-led mechanical mole that will burrow down 16 feet (5 meters) to measure the planet's internal heat. Nothing has ever dug deeper into Mars than several inches. The lander also has a French-made seismometer for measuring quakes, if they exist on our smaller, geologically calmer neighbor.

Another experiment will calculate Mars' wobble to reveal the makeup of the planet's core.

"In the coming months and years even, history books will be rewritten about the interior of Mars," said JPL's director, Michael Watkins.

Many Mars-bound spacecraft launched by the U.S., Russia and other spacefaring countries have been lost or destroyed over the years, with a success rate of just 40 percent, not counting InSight.

NASA went with its old, straightforward approach this time, using a parachute and braking engines to get InSight's speed from 12,300 mph (19,800 kph) when it pierced the Martian atmosphere, about 77 miles (114 kilometers) up, to 5 mph (8kph) at touchdown. The danger was that the spacecraft could burn up in the atmosphere or bounce off it.

The three-legged InSight settled on the western side of Elysium Planitia, the plain that NASA was aiming for. Project manager Tom Hoffman said the spacecraft landed close to the bull's-eye, but NASA did not have yet have the final calculations.

He said that it was hard to tell from the first photo whether there were any slopes nearby, but that it appeared he got the flat, smooth "parking lot" he was hoping for.

