SALT LAKE CITY — More than 100 Utahns showed up at a legislative committee hearing Monday to weigh in on the compromise medical marijuana bill state lawmakers are expected to consider next week to potentially replace Proposition 2.

The public hearing of the Health and Human Services Interim Committee is the last such meeting expected prior to the special lawmaking session set for next Monday.

With a packed crowd looking on at the hearing, including in an overflow room, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, spoke to committee members and took questions for nearly two hours about the contents of the replacement bill, which he is the sponsor of.

The large majority of speakers who addressed the committee identified themselves as patients or family members of patients who could benefit or previously have benefited from using medical marijuana. Some pro-Proposition 2 advocates also spoke to the committee.

In their remarks to the committee, those speakers were overwhelmingly supportive of Proposition 2 and skeptical of both the proposed compromise bill's contents and its role in superseding what was passed by Utah voters. Proposition 2 was approved by 52.75 percent of Utah voters.

