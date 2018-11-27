SALT LAKE CITY — A deleted scene from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” would have included a different actor portraying young Luke Skywalker, /Film reports.

What happened: In “The Force Awakens,” the character Rey (Daisy Ridley) picks up Skywalker’s light saber and experiences a series of Force visions, showing her glimpses of the future and past events of the “Star Wars” universe.

One of the deleted visions includes a young Skywalker battling Darth Vader in a re-enactment of their famous duel in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The twist: Actor Robert Boulter would have portrayed Skywalker, not Mark Hamill.

A leaked photo on Twitter and Reddit show Boulter dressed as Skywalker.

Rey’s "Force Vision" in THE FORCE AWAKENS originally included Luke & Vader's duel from The Empire Strikes Back. The scene was cut but thanks to Reddit, we're finally getting our first look at what ESB Luke would have looked like in TFA, played by Robert Boulter. Wild stuff. pic.twitter.com/oMWl7cM72Q — Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) November 26, 2018

Flashback: The circle is now complete. Back in 2015, there were rumors that Boulter would play young Skywalker in a flashback scene.