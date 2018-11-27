SALT LAKE CITY — A deleted scene from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” would have included a different actor portraying young Luke Skywalker, /Film reports.Comment on this story
What happened: In “The Force Awakens,” the character Rey (Daisy Ridley) picks up Skywalker’s light saber and experiences a series of Force visions, showing her glimpses of the future and past events of the “Star Wars” universe.
- One of the deleted visions includes a young Skywalker battling Darth Vader in a re-enactment of their famous duel in “The Empire Strikes Back.”
The twist: Actor Robert Boulter would have portrayed Skywalker, not Mark Hamill.
A leaked photo on Twitter and Reddit show Boulter dressed as Skywalker.
Flashback: The circle is now complete. Back in 2015, there were rumors that Boulter would play young Skywalker in a flashback scene.