SALT LAKE CITY — No, Roseanne Barr didn’t have a heart attack.

What happened: A rumor circulated on the internet over the weekend that the former “Roseanne” star suffered a heart attack, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

But Barr tweeted a picture of herself Sunday with the words, “I’m fine,” to dispel the rumor.

She later clarified her remarks.

“I was the victim of a prank. I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing,” she tweeted.

Beginning: The rumors began when Lee Stranahan, who is a co-host on “Fault Lines with Nixon and Stranahan” on Sputnik Radio, received a call from someone who said they were Barr’s assistant, Fox News reports.