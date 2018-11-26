With the high school girls basketball season ramping up this week with a full slate of games, many of the burning questions are about to be answered.

Will the preseason favorites live up to expectations? After all, only two of the six teams who began the season ranked No. 1 went on to win the state championship.

And what teams will emerge as surprise contenders? Fremont, Salem Hills and Millard won state titles last year even though none of them featured in the Deseret News preseason top five coaches rankings.

As the season gets underway, here’s a class-by-class look at the upcoming season and what to expect from the top contenders.

Class 6A

2018 6A team-by-team season preview

En route to winning the 6A state title last year, Fremont escaped with narrow playoff victories over both Riverton and Westlake. Had the ball bounced slightly different down the stretch in either of those games, it never would’ve had a chance to face Bingham in the title game.

Fremont can expect even tougher competition in its title defense this season.

While Fremont returns just two starters from last season and may start five underclassmen, the other three 6A semifinalists from a year ago all return at least three starters — including their leading scorer.

Despite the youth of her team, Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout is excited about the upcoming season.

“We are very young this year, but believe we have the potential to be a great team. The incoming classes are athletic and talented and are balanced with returners that are committed to helping everyone improve,” said Dalebout.

Highlighting those returning players is sophomore center Emma Calvert, who was named the 6A MVP last year as a freshman after averaging 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds.

She’s among several marquee returning players this season in 6A.

Bingham’s Maggie McCord finished third in scoring in 6A last year averaging 16.8 points, and the senior is one of three returning starters for the Miners this season.

After coming up one game short of their ultimate goal last season, the experienced Miners are one of the favorites this season.

“The girls are working hard and have a great energy. They love the game and want to excel and get better. We are excited about our opponents in the preseason and we are eager to play the tough teams in our region,” said Bingham coach Charron Mason.

Copper Hills, which lost to Bingham in the semifinals a year ago, has similar returning experience as Bingham. Not only do the Grizzlies return three starters, but among them is leading scorer Breaunna Gillen, who ranked in the top six in 6A averaging 15.2 points.

Westlake might have the best overall collection of returning experience as four starters return from last year’s semifinal team, including Samantha Hester and Marissa Scoresby, who each averaged in double figures.

After Fremont, Copper Hills, Bingham and Westlake — the clear top four in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings — there wasn’t much of a consensus after that.

Riverton, Herriman, Layton, Hillcrest and American Fork all received votes in the preseason rankings, but there’s a lot of uncertainty among those teams. Four of the five have new head coaches, and while Hillcrest has continuity at head coach all five starters are new this season.

Time will tell if any of those preseason second-tier teams burst through and become contenders as the season progresses.

“Figuring out rotations and roles for this group will be a process, and we’re looking to be playing our best basketball come February,” said Hillcrest coach Devin Olenick.

Class 5A

2018 5A team-by-team season preview

The opening round of the 5A state tournament last year was filled with upsets as three region champions were upset by No. 4 seeds. Among them was Corner Canyon, one of the clear tourney favorites.

Despite last year’s disappointment, the expectations haven’t diminished for Corner Canyon as it narrowly edged defending champion East in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

Corner Canyon returns two starters from last year, and both ranked in the top 10 in scoring in 5A. Ute commit Kemery Martin averaged 21.0 points, while Jaeden Vaifanua averaged 16.0 points and 8.9 rebounds.

“We are returning a lot of passionate players with varsity experience who have become some of our best leaders in program history. Our team is fully invested in achieving our team and individual goals on a daily basis,” said Corner Canyon coach Jeramy Acker.

East achieved those goals last year as it capped a dominant 23-win season with a 68-48 blowout win over Timpview in the championship game.

Deserae Falatea, Lealani Falatea and Margarita Satini are three returning starters from that team, each of who averaged right around 10 points per game.

“Girls have worked hard in the offseason hoping to have another good run this year,” said East coach Olosaa Solovi.

Timpview figures to make another deep run this year, and perhaps take it one step further with five returning starters.

Among those starters is the terrific trio of Ella Pope, Shalyn Fano and Jazzy Espinoza, who combined to average over 40 points last year.

“We bring back a group that is more experienced and more motivated than any I’ve ever been around before. If we can commit to the daily grind and find our identity defensively, we have a chance at putting together a special year,” said Timpview coach Aimee Dorias.

Skyridge was one of those three top seeds that lost in the first round last year, and like Timpview it also returns all five starters and is expecting bigger things.

Among the other teams who garnered multiple votes in the preseason rankings and could contend for region titles and success beyond are Box Elder, Viewmont, Springville, Skyline and Provo.

Provo features senior guard Lavender Briggs, who averaged 25.7 points last season and recently committed to the University of Florida.

Class 4A

2018 4A team-by-team season preview

Seven teams received first-place votes in the Deseret News preseason coaches 4A rankings, and that disparity of expectations should create a lot of excitement this season in the state’s largest classification.

Lehi and its four returning starters garnered the most votes among the coaches as it begins the year ranked No. 1.

The Pioneers didn’t have a single player average in double figures last season, but that balance helped them make a surprising push to the semifinals. That same balanced should help them compete for the Region 10 title and beyond.

Cedar edged Logan for the preseason No. 2 ranking, while Green Canyon checks in at No. 4 followed by defending champion Salem Hills at No. 5.

Salem Hills has an uphill battle to repeat as it graduated virtually all of its varsity contributors from last season.

“We're replacing five starters, but these kids have worked very hard. We're excited about this group, we will be very competitive,” said Salem Hills coach Kyle Francom.

Based on experience, it's obvious why Logan and Green Canyon head into the season with such high expectations. Logan returns three starters, including sophomore guard Amber Kartchner who averaged 14.9 points a year ago.

Second-year school Green Canyon returns all five starters from a team that finished third in Region 12 despite starting all underclassmen.

“We are eager to get our second season underway. We return all of our major varsity contributors and add a few newcomers to the rotation. The girls have been working hard and have played a lot of basketball during the offseason,” said Green Canyon coach Alexis Bird.

Second-ranked Cedar only has one starter back, but junior guard Japrix Weaver is a great player to build a team around as she finished in the top five in scoring last season.

“Looking forward to playing in a very balanced region. Hopefully we can blend returning players and new players into a competitive team,” said Cedar coach Cory Nielsen.

Other potential contenders in 4A based on preseason coaches voting include Dixie, Pine View, Spanish Fork, Stansbury, and Ridgeline.

Class 3A

2018 3A team-by-team season preview

The big question in 3A this season is does anyone stand a chance against Emery?

The defending champion Spartans return four starters, including reigning MVP Megan Jensen and first-teamer Kacelyn Toomer.

A year ago the battle for 3A supremacy was neck and neck between Emery and Richfield. The two split their region showdowns, with Emery prevailing in the grudge match championship.

Richfield was hit hard by graduation, and Emery might lack a true title challenger as a result.

“I'm excited to have the core of the team returning this year. I feel like we have a deeper bench which will help us towards the end of the season. As a team we're looking forward to running a fast-paced game,” said Emery coach Lynn Tuttle.

Stifling defense has been Richfield’s bread and butter in recent years, and if that trend continues it will provide a foundation to build on to try and compete with Emery.

Richfield’s lone returning starter is senior guard Alexa Lord, but coach Marc Peterson likes the complementary players surrounding her.

“We have a great group of girls who worked hard in the offseason and who are excited to continue the tradition of Richfield basketball,” said Peterson.

Grantsville actually finished ahead of Richfield in the Deseret News preseason coaches poll as three starters return from last year’s semifinal team.

“We return key players from last year and though we have some shoes to fill, we’ve still got a very solid group of kids that are all our kind of players. Our seniors are mature, old-school kids, that get after it and have fun with their leadership roles,” said Grantsville coach Megan Vera.

Carbon and Morgan round out the preseason top five rankings, with Union and South Sevier finishing just outside the rankings.

Carbon returns four starters from last year’s quarterfinal team that lost to Emery, but does need to replace its leading scorer who graduated.

“We feel like this group can compete at a high level, but we know that there will be several teams in 3A that will be very similar to us,” said Carbon coach Ted Bianco.

Class 2A

2018 2A team-by-team season preview

Four of the top five teams in the Deseret News preseason 2A coaches poll feature the bulk of returning starters from a year ago. The outlier is defending champion Millard.

Junior Kobree Penney is the lone starter back from last year’s championship team, and in the stacked Region 18 that lack of experience could be difficult to overcome.

Four of the top five teams in the preseason rankings are from Region 18, and No. 1 Beaver, No. 2 Enterprise and No. 3 Kanab were all pegged to finish higher than Millard.

Only No. 4 North Summit broke up the preseason Region 18 party.

“We are excited about the upcoming season. We have a talented group of girls who are strong and athletic. They work hard and have great chemistry as a unit. We are expecting good things from this group,” said North Summit coach Jerre Holmes, whose team returns three starters.

Kennady McQueen is among those starters after leading 2A in scoring last year averaging 19.3 points.

Top-ranked Beaver returns four starters from last year’s team that went 12-0 in Region 18 and reached the semifinals where it lost to Enterprise — a team it beat twice during region play.

“We have six seniors that have a lot of experience, and a lot of girls that have been playing since they were freshmen. There are a lot of really good teams in 2A that have a lot of good players coming back. We hope to be in the mix the last week of February,” said Beaver coach Jonathan Marshall. “If we can rebound and have some bench players develop, we will have a chance to make a run."

Enterprise returns three starters from last year’s 2A runner-up team, including all-state guard Ronnie Robinson who averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Kanab has the luxury of plenty of returning experience as well with all-state Sidney McDonald highlighting a group of four returning starters.

Class 1A

2018 1A team-by-team season preview

Even though a few came close, no 1A teams figured out a way to beat Panguitch a year ago. It might be even more difficult this year.

Panguitch returns three starters from last season, including MVP Brittney Henrie and first team all-stater Kapri Orton. The duo averaged over 31 points a year ago.

Along with fellow returning senior starter Karlee Eyre, getting stops against Panguitch will be tough.

“With three returning senior starters off last year’s championship team, we will have a lot of tournament experience. As always, the key to any good team is the ability to mesh new faces and talent for the new season. Our goal is to be able to find players who can fill the positions we have vacant. I am confident that we have several players who can do that,” said Panguitch coach Curtis Barney, who is entering is 26th year as head coach.

In three games already this season Panguitch has won by an average of 19 points.

The top challengers to Panguitch are spread throughout the state, with Wayne, Rich, Milford and Monument Valley rounding out the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

Milford returns four starters from last year’s 1A runner-up team, but it does need to replace its top scorer.

“We are excited to start this season, as we have a large group of girls willing to work for what they want. We have four returning starters and have more than half the team at the varsity level. It will be a fun season for us and we all can't wait to see how it unfolds,” said Milford coach Mallory Bailey.

McKina Stacey is the top starter back for Rich, and she’s averaging 16.5 points already this season.

Other contenders who received votes in the preseason rankings were Valley, Wendover, Tabiona and Manila.