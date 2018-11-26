SALT LAKE CITY — Unified police have arrested two people in connection with a cold case homicide.

Jerah Jean Santos Ramirez, 29, of Las Vegas, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend on warrants for aggravated murder, murder and obstructing justice, according to jail records.

Victoria Nancy Clown, 28, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was booked on the same charges on Nov. 17.

All court documents regarding the details of their arrests have been sealed. But Unified police confirmed to the Deseret News the charges were in regard to a cold case homicide and that Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera would be holding a press conference possibly as early as Tuesday to release details of the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.