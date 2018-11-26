Utah State head men's tennis coach James Wilson has announced the addition of Juan Ignacio Batalla Diez (La Paz, Mexico) to the team, opening his collegiate career during the 2019 spring season.

Batalla is the No. 3-ranked junior in all of Mexico and is the No. 7-ranked pro in Mexico. He also has an ITF ranking of 230, a Universal Tennis Ranking of 13.04 and an ATP singles career-high ranking of 1,432.

"I chose Utah State because I really like the way the tennis program is run and how focused the coaches are on development," Batalla said. "I definitely believe I can improve my tennis game and help the team achieve and build on their success."

Wilson agrees.

"Juan will be a great asset to our team this spring," Wilson said. "I feel he fits in with our culture of hard workers that are eager to improve. He brings a lot of experience of playing at a high level, and I'm certain he will make an immediate impact."

Utah State men's tennis begins its 2019 spring season by hosting a doubleheader on Sunday, Jan. 13, against Weber State at 10 a.m., followed by Idaho State at 3 p.m.