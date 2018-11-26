Utah Valley junior guard Jake Toolson has been named the Western Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 19-25. This is his first WAC Player of the Week honor of the season and the third of his career.

The Gilbert, Arizona native averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as the Wolverines went 3-0 last week. Toolson shot 66.7 percent (16-of-24) from the floor, including a blistering 77.8 percent (7-of-9) mark from 3-point range and an impressive 90.9 percent (10-of-11) from the free-throw line during the three games. He opened the week with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in a win over Hartford. Toolson then scored 20 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line in Utah Valley's win over Long Beach State in the championship game of the MGM Main Event in Las Vegas. He also pulled down five rebounds and dished out four assists to help the Wolverines claim the MGM Main Event Middleweight championship belt. Toolson then scored 17 points with six rebounds and two assists in Utah Valley's win over North Dakota on Saturday as the Wolverines extended their home winning streak to 16 games – the fifth-longest active home win streak in the country.

Other nominees included: California Baptist's Milan Acquaah who averaged 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals in three games last week; Damiyne Durham of CSU Bakersfield who finished with 22 points on 53.3 percent shooting to go with six rebounds in a loss at USC; Grand Canyon's Alessandro Lever who averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games at the Wooden Legacy; Xavier Bishop of Kansas City who averaged 22.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals on the week; NM State's Ivan Aurrecoechea who finished with 12 points on 66.7 percent shooting and seven rebounds in a win over Eastern New Mexico; Morgan Means of Seattle U who averaged 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists as the Redhawks went 3-0 at home last week; and UT Rio Grande Valley's Lesley Varner II who averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 assists during three games last week.