LOGAN — Utah State University's Space Dynamics Laboratory recently appointed four new members to its board of trustees, including Robert Lightfoot Jr., former acting administrator for NASA.

The others three appointed the board are Laurens H. Smith, USU's interim vice president for research and dean of graduate studies; Ken White, USU vice president and dean of the college of agriculture and applied sciences; and Neil Abercrombie, USU vice president for government relations.

The Space Dynamics Laboratory is a nonprofit unit of the USU Research Foundation. It has been solving technical challenges faced by the military, science community and industry since 1959.

The laboratory is one of 14 University Affiliated Research Centers that provide and maintain core capabilities for the Department of Defense.