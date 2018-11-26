Now the ballots have all been counted and the citizens' initiatives all passed. Now we're just hoping our elected officials will respect the voters of the state of Utah.

If you can’t come to an agreement on the issues of the day, we will see more citizens' propositions on the next ballot. The time is to work together. Together, we can can achieve and accomplish our goals with purpose and enthusiasm. Together, we can do what we can’t do alone with a nonpartisan attitude and achieve a more thoughtful and less stressful Utah for all our citizens.

Dale Curtis

Salt Lake City