A Nov. 24 article titled “Climate report warns of worsening U.S. disasters” is the latest in a series of reports that show how critical it is to cut carbon emissions.

Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP Oil are among a group of large corporations supporting “Americans for Carbon Dividends,” a plan to tax carbon dioxide emissions to address climate change. The proposed $40 fee on each ton of carbon dioxide emitted is part of a “free market, limited government” response to climate change. This plan was crafted by a group of conservative elder statesmen that includes former Republican secretaries of state James Baker and George Shultz, and Hank Paulson, a former secretary of the treasury.

Under the proposal, a $40 carbon tax, rising over time, would be levied on emissions in order to encourage conservation and a shift toward renewable energy sources. All the proceeds from the tax would be returned to the American public via “carbon dividends.” A family of four would receive a payment of around $2,000 per year.

The plan would provide border adjustments to ensure fairness and competition for U.S. businesses that trade with countries which don’t have similar carbon pricing. This plan would replace any Obama-era climate regulations that President Trump has not already repealed. A fee on carbon is a market-based solution to climate change that is more desirable than more government regulations.

Russell Patterson

West Valley City