During the campaign of the 1864 election, Abraham Lincoln was convinced that he could not win. He wrote that “it seems exceedingly probable that this Administration will not be re-elected. Then it will be my duty to so co-operate with the President-elect as to save the Union.” While he did win the election, his spirit of cooperation across the aisle marked him as a president working for the good of the country, not just advancing his own party’s ideals.

During the recent election of the 4th District congressperson, the campaigns of former friends Mia Love and Ben McAdams degenerated to name-calling and accusations. On the other hand, the closeness of the final vote tally demonstrated that each candidate’s ideas, values and goals resounded with nearly equal numbers of voters.

I challenge the two to hold a series of meetings before the new term begins to share ideas to better prepare Ben McAdams for an effective role. Congresswoman Love has a two-term wealth of experience in Congress, and both have ideas for legislation which could only benefit from her experience. One can only hope that such meetings might benefit the people of District 4, through cooperation and compromise, across the aisle.

Tom Metcalf

Murray