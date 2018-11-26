Dixie State junior forward Matt Conway was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts in the Trailblazers’ two home victories this past weekend.

Conway averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in the two wins, while he shot 57.9 percent (13-of-19) from the field and 83.3 percent (15-of-18) at the line. He began the weekend with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots in the Trailblazers’ 77-68 come-from-behind win over Academy of Art last Friday night.

The junior then followed that performance up with a career-high 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 11-of-13 from the line, along with nine defensive boards and three more blocks, in an 80-70 triumph over Western Oregon on Saturday evening. Conway scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half to help DSU rally to complete the weekend sweep.

Dixie State (2-1) begins its first season of RMAC play this Saturday as the Trailblazers travel north on I-15 to Salt Lake City to face in-state rival Westminster College at Behnken Field House. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.