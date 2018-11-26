SOUTH SALT LAKE — As South Salt Lake police officers returned to duty Monday morning, they passed the car of their fallen brother in blue, which has now been turned into a memorial.

Polcie Officer David Romrell

Saturday night, officer David Romrell, 31, who had been with the department for 11 months and previously served several tours of duty as a U.S. Marine, was killed while investigating a burglary in progress. Felix Anthony Calata, 32, of West Valley City, intentionally hit Romrell with his car as he attempted to get away, according to police. Calata was shot and killed by police. It was unknown whether Romrell fired any of the shots that struck Calata before being fatally wounded.

South Salt Lake police officers were given Sunday off to mourn. Officers from several surrounding agencies handled the department's calls that day.

On Monday, South Salt Lake officers resumed their regular patrol duties at 6 a.m. Parked in front of the department is Romrell's patrol car, which has now become a memorial. A framed picture of Romrell was placed in the windshield and a blue ribbon wrapped around the hood.

Members of the community on Sunday left flowers at the police department, hung blue ribbons on the trees outside and lined the curb with American flags to show their support for officer Romrell and the department.

About 9 p.m. Sunday, Romrell's body was moved with a police escort from the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office to Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, where it will remain until his funeral. An honor guard will watch over his body around the clock until his funeral.

Funeral plans were expected to be confirmed Monday night. A funeral will likely be held next week, according to police.

Romrell is survived by his wife and a 4-month-old son. The Utah 1033 Foundation announced it would be delivering a check for $25,000 to Romrell's widow. The 1033 Foundation, named after the Utah police code for "officer needs help immediately," was established in 2011. Families of officers or firefighters killed in the line of duty are presented with $25,000 within 24 hours of that officer's death.

"We know that this is a difficult time for the family. We encourage everyone to do all they can to support them and to honor officer Romrell and his memory," said foundation president Dave Kaufman.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up Sunday to help raise money for Romrell's family.