Donovan Mitchell made news for the wrong reasons on Nov. 16, when he launched 35 shots, but had no assists. He took as many shots as the rest of the Jazz starters combined.
“I took 35 shots. That can’t happen. Zero assists,” he said.
Somewhere Adrian Dantley is saying, “My hero.”
AIR TRAVEL
The Deseret News resurrected a classic quote from former Cougar Freddie Whittingham — now a Ute assistant — after BYU beat Utah 70-31 in 1989: “It was as easy as it looked. It was like we were running against air.”
After Saturday’s win, it’s safe to say the Utes are walking on it, not running against it.
TWO OF A KIND
Dwight Perry, Seattle Times: “The Florida Marlins announced the signing of touted Cuban outfielder Victor Victor Mesa. Team officials can’t decide whether to start him out playing in Walla Walla or Pago Pago.”
TWO OF A KIND II
Jokesbyjim.blogspot.com on how Oregon’s Bol Bol celebrated his double-double against Eastern Washington: “By going to Little Caesars for Pizza! Pizza!”
SOMEBODY’S CONTENDER
Preceding Duke’s loss to Gonzaga, ESPN’s Jay Williams said the Blue Devils were good enough to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That’s quite the comparison, but now it’s starting to make sense. When Tristan Thompson said the LeBron-less Cavs were still conference favorites, he must have been talking about the Atlantic Coast Conference.
THE MONEY TREE
Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton said of free agency: “We’re expecting to spend money, and maybe even be a little bit stupid about it.”
That's the entire point of free agency, isn’t it?
CLIMATE CONTROL
Alabama used hovering helicopters to dry the field prior to Saturday’s game with Auburn.
For anyone who was at the Utah-Colorado or Washington-Washington State snow games, the response has to be: “Seriously?”
THINK SMART
During the ESPN broadcast of the Maui Classic, Bill Walton delivered a classic of his own.
“When everybody thinks alike,” he said, “nobody thinks.”
"When everybody thinks alike," he said, "nobody thinks."

Good point, but isn't thinking alike the same as "being on the same page?"
NUMBERS GAME
Davidson’s football team put up huge numbers, rushing for 789 yards against San Diego — and still lost.
Hillary Clinton is thinking: “Tell me about it.”
TO THE MAT
Former heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko says he’s worried about the future of Olympic boxing.
Maybe he got nervous after hearing an IOC member say the sport needs to take a “standing eight-count.”
WORTH A TRY
Kyrie Irving thinks there’s no defense being played in the NBA.
Jimmer Fredette: “Call me, maybe!”