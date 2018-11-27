Donovan Mitchell made news for the wrong reasons on Nov. 16, when he launched 35 shots, but had no assists. He took as many shots as the rest of the Jazz starters combined.

“I took 35 shots. That can’t happen. Zero assists,” he said.

Somewhere Adrian Dantley is saying, “My hero.”

Spenser Heaps Wide receiver Samson Nacua and tight end Bapa Falemaka work with tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham during a University of Utah football practice at their outdoor practice facility in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

AIR TRAVEL

The Deseret News resurrected a classic quote from former Cougar Freddie Whittingham — now a Ute assistant — after BYU beat Utah 70-31 in 1989: “It was as easy as it looked. It was like we were running against air.”

After Saturday’s win, it’s safe to say the Utes are walking on it, not running against it.

TWO OF A KIND

Dwight Perry, Seattle Times: “The Florida Marlins announced the signing of touted Cuban outfielder Victor Victor Mesa. Team officials can’t decide whether to start him out playing in Walla Walla or Pago Pago.”

TWO OF A KIND II

Jokesbyjim.blogspot.com on how Oregon’s Bol Bol celebrated his double-double against Eastern Washington: “By going to Little Caesars for Pizza! Pizza!”

Marco Garcia Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating Duke 89-87 in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

SOMEBODY’S CONTENDER

Preceding Duke’s loss to Gonzaga, ESPN’s Jay Williams said the Blue Devils were good enough to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That’s quite the comparison, but now it’s starting to make sense. When Tristan Thompson said the LeBron-less Cavs were still conference favorites, he must have been talking about the Atlantic Coast Conference.

THE MONEY TREE

Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton said of free agency: “We’re expecting to spend money, and maybe even be a little bit stupid about it.”

That's the entire point of free agency, isn’t it?

AP Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) calls for the snap as snow falls at Martin Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CLIMATE CONTROL

Alabama used hovering helicopters to dry the field prior to Saturday’s game with Auburn.

For anyone who was at the Utah-Colorado or Washington-Washington State snow games, the response has to be: “Seriously?”

THINK SMART

During the ESPN broadcast of the Maui Classic, Bill Walton delivered a classic of his own.

“When everybody thinks alike,” he said, “nobody thinks.”

Good point, but isn’t thinking alike the same as “being on the same page?”

NUMBERS GAME

Davidson’s football team put up huge numbers, rushing for 789 yards against San Diego — and still lost.

Hillary Clinton is thinking: “Tell me about it.”

TO THE MAT

Former heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko says he’s worried about the future of Olympic boxing.

Maybe he got nervous after hearing an IOC member say the sport needs to take a “standing eight-count.”

WORTH A TRY

Kyrie Irving thinks there’s no defense being played in the NBA.

Jimmer Fredette: “Call me, maybe!”