SALT LAKE CITY — Ayesha Curry just hit a step-back shot against a negative commenter on her Instagram feed.
What happened: The celebrity cook shared a video on Instagram of herself and her 6-year-old daughter performing the Progressive “Meat Sweats” commercial with the help of Dubsmash.Comment on this story
- Curry previously did these videos with her husband Steph Curry and even former First Lady Michelle Obama, USA Today reports.
- One negative comment to the video read, "Lawwd have mercy, whyyy don't you know how to brush them girls' hair??? Drives me nuts!!! Still a love you, but [expletive] Ayesha.”
- Curry didn’t enjoy the comment. She said she didn’t want to dress her daughter up just to appeal to people.
- "I don't make moments happen for Instagram. Moments happen and I sometimes share. I'm not going to doll my children up for perception or anyone's approval on here," Curry wrote. "If that's what you want to see then this is not the page for you. Real life over here."
Flashback: In 2015, I wrote about how Ayesha Curry fell under fire for tweeting her thoughts in support of modesty.
- “Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters,” she tweeted at the time.
- Curry was flamed with negative comments about how it’s not wrong to dress immodestly.