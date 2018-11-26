SALT LAKE CITY — Tim Allen’s “The Santa Clause” has become a holiday staple across the country. But the family-friendly film originally had a much darker ending.

What happened: Allen appeared on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday and opened up about how “The Santa Clause” originally had a darker twist than what ended up appearing on-screen, USA Today reports.

Here’s what Allen said: “The original ‘Santa Clause’ is a little darker, written by two comedians, and I actually shot and killed Santa. … He fell off the roof because I thought he was a burglar. He gives me the card, the whole movie starts. The kid actually starts, ‘You just killed Santa.’ And I said, ‘He shouldn’t have been on the roof when he wasn’t invited.' ”

What really happened: Of course, in the actual film, Allen spooked Santa Claus, who was on the roof. The jolly old elf fell off the roof and disappeared. Allen’s character then put on the suit and become Santa.

Why not?: Allen said Disney wouldn’t let it slide.

“I’m laughing so hard, but the head of Disney at the time, (Jeffrey) Katzenberg said, ‘Well, we can’t start a movie like that,’ and I said, ‘Why not?’" Allen recalled. "And he said, ‘We can’t start a Disney movie with you murdering Santa.'”

