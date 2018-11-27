SALT LAKE CITY — Biologists with the Division of Wildlife Resources will propose the state keep Utah's black bear hunting rules the same for the next three seasons while offering more spot-and-stalk hunts during an series of upcoming public meetings.

Darren DeBloois, game mammals coordinator for the division, said in a statement the changes would help bears and hunters.

"The number of bears doesn't fluctuate much from year to year," he said, "so it makes sense to keep the rules."

And adding more spot-and-stalk hunts will give more hunters a chance to hunt bears while slightly increasing the number of bears being taken. "The success rate on spot-and-stalk hunts is similar to archery hunting for deer," DeBloois said. "We can offer more opportunities to spot-and-stalk because the number of bears taken with spot-and-stalk is lower than other types of hunting."

The proposals can be found on the division’s website at wildlife.utah.gov. Comments on the proposals can then be shared with Regional Advisory Council members at an upcoming meeting or by email.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

• Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m., Springville Civic Center, 110 S. Main, Springville.

• Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., Brigham City Community Center, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City.

• Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., Cedar Middle School, 2215 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.

• Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m., John Wesley Powell Museum, 1765 E. Main, Green River.

• Thursday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., DWR office, 318 N. Vernal Ave, Vernal.

Comments can also be sent via email. Council members’ email addresses can also be found on the division’s website.

Comments will then be shared with members of the Utah Wildlife Board, which will meet in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 10, to approve the plans and rules for Utah's black bear hunts.