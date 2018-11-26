SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will again be without their top offensive weapon Monday night at Vivint Arena against the Indiana Pacers, as the team announced in the afternoon that shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will sit out because of the rib contusion he suffered last week.

It will mark the second straight game Mitchell will be sidelined after he was injured in the first half of last Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Jazz lost that game 90-83 but beat the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, 133-112.

Royce O'Neale started on Sunday in Mitchell's place.

The Pacers will also be without their star shooting guard. The team announced on Monday afternoon that Victor Oladipo will miss his fourth straight contest because of right knee soreness. In the first game Oladipo missed because of the injury exactly a week ago, Indiana beat Utah 121-94.

Oladipo is leading the Pacers this season in scoring with a clip of 21.4 points per game, while Mitchell is tops on the Jazz at 20.6 points.

Indiana also announced Monday that big men Myles Turner (left ankle soreness) and Domantas Sabonis (sprained right ankle) will be available for the game.