MAGNA — A woman allegedly held hostage by her estranged husband for a week was able to escape Monday morning, but so did the man police are looking for.

Elias Christopher Lorenzo Garcia, 29, of Salt Lake City, showed up at his estranged wife's house, 3731 S. 8000 West, on Nov. 20 and asked if he could have their children for Thanksgiving, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

The estranged wife — who filed for a protective order against Garcia in February, according to court records — told him no, Gray said. The couple's 3-year-old child was home at the time, but another child was with a relative.

After refusing to let him have the child for Thanksgiving, police say Garcia held the woman and child hostage in the home for six days.

"He won't let them leave, threatens to kill them," Gray said.

The woman escaped Monday morning, went to a local hospital and called police, Gray said.

Details about how the woman escaped and whether anyone checked on her well-being over the past week — which included Thanksgiving — were not immediately known.

A SWAT team surrounded the house Monday morning. Officers eventually went inside the house but discovered that Garcia was gone, Gray said.

According to court records, Garcia was convicted of attempted aggravated burglary in April for entering the estranged wife's home and assaulting her.

The estranged wife also applied for a protective order in 2015.

Garcia was convicted in 2012 of attempted aggravated assault in another domestic violence case, and assault by a prisoner in 2009, court records state.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.