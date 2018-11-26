HYRUM, Cache County — Another season of viewing wild elk from a horse-drawn wagon or sleigh begins Friday Dec. 7 at Hardware Ranch.

And to celebrate, staff at the Hardware Ranch Wildlife Management Area will hold the ranch's annual Elk Festival on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Except for a fee to ride through the elk herd — $5 for those 9 years of age or older, or $3 for those 4 to 8 years old — all of the festival activities are free, including making Christmas ornaments from sagebrush, bitterbrush and other plants found in the area; making bird feeders out of pinecones, and learning how to call elk and then competing in an amateur elk-calling contest.

According to Brad Hunt, manager of the Hardware Ranch Wildlife Management Area, as of Nov. 20, the elk hadn't entered the meadow through which the sleighs or wagons are pulled, but he said they're nearby.

"I can hear them talking in the evenings," he said.

The ranch’s visitor center will be open through Feb. 11, and sleigh or wagon rides will be offered on Mondays and Fridays from noon to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sleigh rides will not be running and the visitor center will not be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. However, visitors can still bring binoculars and view the elk from a distance.

Hardware Ranch accepts cash, check and credit or debit cards. If possible, please bring cash or a check to pay for the wagon rides in case internet service is down and credit or debit card payments are not available. All sales are final.

Each wagon can hold about 20 people and each ride lasts about 25 minutes. Riders must remain in the wagon for the entire ride.

The ranch is 16 miles east of Hyrum on state Route 101.