ALTA — Alta Ski Area's president and general manager says the Central Wasatch Commission's proposal for land trades and a federal designation in the Wasatch canyons came from a flawed process that cut the resort out of the deal in a move akin to bullying.

"Rather than support an alternative that respects Alta's current rights and options, the (commission) has supported positions backed by Save Our Canyons and the Wasatch Backcountry Alliance that reduce Alta's current rights and options," Mike Maughan said in a press release issued Monday.

"The (commission's) proposed legislation has less environmental protections than alternatives presented by Alta. This action appears to be punitive in nature or an attempt to bully Alta into including its private lands in Grizzly Gulch in the land exchange. Alta is the only ski area being excluded from the legislative land exchange."

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News FILE - A crane stands over a construction project near Alta Ski Resort in Alta on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Ralph Becker, Central Wasatch Commission's executive director, said the removal of Alta Ski Area and the town of Alta from the legislation happened after an impasse, but the proposal holds the resort "harmless" and allows it to move forward independently for a interconnect to Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Chris McCandless, commission chairman, said the proposals Alta Ski Area put forward were unworkable.

"The proposal that Alta Ski (Area) submitted did not work for the environmental groups at the table and as such, the only way to not let this small part of the Wasatch Front federal legislation get derailed by (the resort) and others was to exclude them and place Alta Ski (Area) in a position of being no better or worse off than they are today," McCandless said.

Maughan said the resolution the Central Wasatch Commission voted to approve Nov. 19 fails to adequately address traffic, congestion and parking in the Cottonwood canyons with legislation that may at some point be carried by a member of Utah's congressional delegation.

"Alta's position is that transportation solutions should be developed and funded in concert with legislation to create a conservation and recreation area to ensure there are not conflicts and achieve a collaborative solution," he said.

The November vote endorses congressional legislation to create a special recreation and conservation area in the Wasatch canyons. The area would encompass 80,000 acres, including an additional 8,000 acres and special protections for the White Pine recreation area.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News FILE - Skiers ride the Collins ski lift at Alta on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

As part of the proposal, Snowbird, Brighton and Solitude could begin the process with the U.S. Forest Service to exchange high country lands for acreage around the resorts' base operations for expansions or infrastructure improvement.

Alta Ski Area and the town of Alta were carved out of the legislative proposal after Maughan opted to withdraw 200 acres in Grizzly Gulch when he said the process failed to address certain considerations.

One of those conditions, he said, focused on transportation improvements such as a tunnel or some other connection between Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

"Given that the Mountain Accord and the (commission) have not met this condition and in light of recreational growth projections along the Wasatch Front, Alta has removed its private lands in Grizzly Gulch from the current land exchange."

In a July letter to the commission, Maughan asked that the ski areas be excluded from the legislation given its lack of a "significant transportation improvement."

Maughan added that Alta had over 500 acres of surface rights and 1,300 acres of mineral rights offered for consideration in a land exchange with the Forest Service.

Becker in an earlier interview with the Deseret News said the Alta Ski Area exclusion from the proposed Central Wasatch National Conservation Recreation Act is not ideal.

Becker stressed that dozens of options had been negotiated with Alta Ski Area, but no solution was reached.

"Beginning in June, we have been working nonstop to see if there is another solution for Alta Ski Area to remain in the legislation for land exchange or an another solution," Becker said. "There have been dozens of ideas floated and several proposals that have come from all sides."

Maughan said Alta was not prepared to relinquish lands in Grizzly Gulch that would preserve its right to pursue the option for lift service in the area where it now does avalanche control.

"The (commission) and special interest groups have only proposed options that reduce Alta's future rights within the avalanche control area," he said.

On allegations the commission caved to special interest environment groups, Becker rejected that notion.

"I can tell you every other major stake holder, including the other three ski resorts involved, are supporting the legislation and the land exchanges," he said.

Becker said nothing on the table precluded an interconnect with Big Cottonwood Canyon, but Maughan countered that the counterproposal would have prevented any lift-served skiing in Grizzly Gulch.