BYU cross-country left the NCAA National Championships with a men’s second-place finish, a women’s seventh-place finish and six All-American athletes.

For the first time in the BYU men’s team history, four runners were named All-Americans in one season with Conner Mantz, Rory Linkletter, Connor McMillan and Clayson Shumway finishing in the top 40. Freshman Mantz led the Cougars – and the men’s pack for the majority of the race – with a 10th-place finish. Linkletter placed 22nd and McMillan followed in 24th. Shumway rounded out BYU’s top-40 finishers with his 32nd-place finish. This was Linkletter’s third time receiving All-America honors and McMillan’s second.

From the women’s team, Erica Birk-Jarvis and Courtney Wayment were named All-Americans for their top-40 finishes. Birk-Jarvis ran at the front of the pack, finishing seventh overall and receiving her second All-America honor. Wayment followed close behind for a 23rd-place finish. This was the first time since 2003 that the women’s team has had multiple All-Americans.

The men’s second-place finish marks the best finish at nationals in program history with a score of 116 points. The women’s team had its best performance since 2003 with a seventh-place finish. For the first time in BYU history, both the men’s and women’s team claimed a spot in the top seven at the national meet.

