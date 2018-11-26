Dan Jones, a prominent figure in Utah politics, died Nov. 2. Few Utahns contributed more to the process of citizenship and democracy than Dan. As a practitioner and pioneer in the science of public opinion, Dan brought a reliable sense of reality to policymakers and to the public they serve. For decades, the name Dan Jones was the gold-standard measure of public opinion in Utah. Without attempting to share the full history of our relationship, I wish to simply recount a few memories that illustrate the profound impact Dan had on individual lives and our community.

Thousands of students at universities in Utah learned the basics of politics from taking Political Science 101 from Professor Jones. His class was more than a basic requirement for graduation; it was a launchpad for responsible citizenship.

As governor, I responded to Dan’s invitations to appear in his classes from time to time. It was a chance to see Dan the teacher in action. During one of our sessions, a student asked a question about disputes between the state of Utah and the federal government. I offered my response, and then Professor Jones stepped into the aisles of the classroom, pacing back and forth, and reminded his students about the Constitutional Convention and the Great Compromise. His voice rose and fell with inflection and his index finger cut the air as he fired off a question and waited for the students to say “checks and balances” in unison together. He was a master teacher, holding the students' attention.

Elections are a time of anxiety and worry for those involved in campaigns, and I would often consult with Dan on matters of policy. Running for office is demanding. It’s not just about winning or losing; it’s full of uncertainty. During those moments, Dan was my truth-teller. In major campaigns, pollsters interview voters every night. Dan would stay late to personally oversee tabulation of the data, painstakingly checking the sample, making sure it was balanced, fair and accurate. Then I would wait for his calls. Nothing led to a better night's sleep like the words “everything looks OK” from Dan Jones. But, when it wasn’t, Dan spoke the truth. There was no sugarcoating it. With the clarity of a physician, he would describe the problem he saw developing.

Dan Jones was valuable to talk to, not just because he ran polls, but because he was a one-person source of information. Rarely did one have a conversation with him that didn’t include questions from Dan that started with “What have you heard?” “What are you thinking?” “What do you think others are thinking?” As a result, he knew what everybody was thinking. He would ask, and people would tell him.

Polling is subject to mathematical margins of error. Dan had a knack for narrowing the variation and being right almost all the time. But nobody suffered more than Dan Jones over the rare times he was wrong. One election, Dan publicly called a very close race prematurely and was wrong. A week after Election Day, he was still suffering over it. Those of us who knew him well thought we might need to have an intervention to pull him out of his disappointment. In time, he rebounded, but the situation illustrated that getting it right was personal to Dan.

Dan Jones was fun and competitive and had a delightful sense of humor. One-on-one basketball games between Dan and then-Gov. Norm Bangerter were legend. These not-in-their-prime athletes squared off repeatedly on a driveway basketball court. These were not casual matches. Dan would say, "I’m not very tall, but I’m quick.”

In truth, Dan Jones wasn’t tall, but to me and others who knew and loved him, he had the stature of a giant, the mind of a computer and a heart of gold. We will all miss him.