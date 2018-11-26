SALT LAKE CITY — The first teaser trailer for the new live-action “The Lion King” film dropped over the weekend, and it nearly broke a record.

What happened: Disney dropped the trailer just as millennials were walking around their childhood homes at Thanksgiving, wrapping themselves up in nostalgia. The trailer shows scenes straight out of the original “Lion King” film.

Records: “The Lion King” teaser trailer received 224.6 million views in its first 24 hours, according to Variety. That broke the record for most-watched trailer in a day from a Disney film.

However, Marvel Studios still holds the record with 238 million views for “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, wins anyway.

Stars: Disney’s new film boasts a star-studded cast, including Donald Glover, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as the voice of Mufasa, as well.

Bigger picture: “The Lion King” will be Disney’s latest live-action remake of a classic, following up “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast.” New versions of “Dumbo,” “Aladdin,” “Lady and the Tramp” and “Mulan” are on the way, too.