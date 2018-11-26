SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans can get tickets to Monday night’s game just by donation a toy to a child in need this holiday season.

What’s going on: The Utah Jazz are hosting a charity toy drive on Monday, Nov. 26, to help single mothers provide Christmas presents for their children.

According to the press release, a donation station will be set up at Vivint SmartHome Arena in the America First atrium from 7 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Fans that bring an unwrapped toy to the donation station will be given one pair of tickets per person to Monday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers while supplies last.

while supplies last. The toys must be valued at $20 or more in order to get tickets, according to the Utah Jazz's Twitter account.

If no more tickets are available, fans will be given a voucher for 20 percent off an online purchase from the Utah Jazz Team Store.

Anyone who brings a toy to Monday night’s game will also be given the voucher.

Where the toys are going: All donations are being given to the Stella H. Oaks Foundation.

According to the press release, the mission of the Stella H. Oaks Foundation is “to provide hope to single mothers and their children by lifting them out of poverty through education."

Toys collected during the drive will be used for the team's in-arena gift presentation, which will take place on Christmas Day at the Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers game.

The charity toy drive is one of several events that the Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment are putting on as part of the NBA’s annual "Season of Giving" initiative.