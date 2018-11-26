LOGAN — Utah State University has named Hilary Renshaw as its new Title IX coordinator. Renshaw has been serving in a temporary position as the Title IX investigation manager in the office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity since Oct. 1.

“Hilary brings an ideal blend of education and teaching, crisis response and expertise in the law to USU,” Provost Frank Galey, who oversees the office, said in a statement. “As a temporary employee, she has already proven she will be a great asset to the university.”

Renshaw takes over for Stacy Sturgeon, who was removed from the position in April in response to an investigation that found gender discrimination and sexual misconduct went unchecked for years in the school’s music department.

Renshaw comes to USU most recently from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she completed a Juris Doctor at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University. Her background includes several years as a middle school teacher in both Utah and Baton Rouge, a master’s in educational leadership, and numerous volunteer roles in crisis centers and a domestic violence shelter.

With several weeks working in Title IX already behind her, Renshaw said she has a good idea of her immediate goals. Those goals include communicating with students so they feel comfortable interacting with Title IX staff, reaching out to faculty and staff so they have the tools needed to support students when there is a report of gender discrimination or harassment, and ensuring the Title IX process is fair and equitable for both the complainant and the respondent.