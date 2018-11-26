SALT LAKE CITY — In a wide-ranging speech that included swipes at fellow Republicans, including President Donald Trump, outgoing Rep. Mia Love on Monday called her successor in Congress a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

Speaking from a teleprompter at the Utah GOP headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City surrounded by her family, Love confirmed she called Rep.-elect Ben McAdams, D-Utah, to congratulate him on winning the 4th Congressional District race.

But she also slammed him for negative campaigning, saying the tactics he used to make a "false case" against her have "so stained the state" that Utahns should expect future elections to be similar.

Trump was criticized for saying at a news conference that Love lost the Nov. 6 election because she gave him "no love," spurning his offers of support. The president did record a robocall for Love that went to a limited number of voters.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Surrounded by her family, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, gets emotional as she talks about election results in the 4th Congressional District during a speech at the Utah Republican Party headquarters in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

"What did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican? It was not really asking about him to do more, was it?" she asked, saying the president's comments gave her a "clear vision of his world as it is."

The president's world, Love said, is "no real relationships — just transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement your service and policy." She said she and Trump would have to talk.

Love, the first black Republican woman in the House, also said her re-election and Trump's comments "shine a spotlight on the problems Washington politicians have with minorities and black Americans. It's transactional. It's not personal."

Alex Brandon, Associated Press FILE - President Donald Trump, left, sits with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, as they meet with Joshua Holt, who was recently released from a prison in Venezuela, in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Washington.

She said "because Republicans never take minorities into their homes" and into their hearts, they favor Democrats and bureaucrats who "at least make them feel like they have a home."

Love said she feels "unshackled" and will continue to speak out on a number of issues, including protecting the unborn, although she did not offer details about what her future plans might be.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News FILE - Congressman-elect and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams discusses his victory in the 4th District race against Rep. Mia Love during an interview at his campaign headquarters in Millcreek on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

McAdams, the Salt Lake County mayor, won the election by just 694 votes, just 21 votes beyond the margin that would have allowed Love to request a recount. He will be the only Democrat in Utah's congressional delegation.

Love lost her first race for Congress in 2012 to the last Democrat to represent Utah in Congress, now former Rep. Jim Matheson. After Matheson retired in 2014, Love went on to win the 4th District seat then and again in 2016.

McAdams tweeted Saturday that he had received a call from Love. He had first declared victory on Nov. 19, after results released that day showed he had regained the lead he'd held since Election Day.

He said she called to "graciously congratulate me on the outcome of the election. I thanked her for her service to our state and country. I wish her the best. There’s a tremendous amount of work to get done and we need bipartisan unity to do it."

Steve Griffin, Deseret News FILE - Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams stands with his family as he speaks at a news conference, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Millcreek, Utah. McAdams declared victory Monday night in the tight race for a U.S. House seat in Utah, but his opponent, Republican Rep. Mia Love, didn't concede and The Associated Press has not called the race.