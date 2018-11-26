Rich Pedroncelli, AP
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox talk after the Jazz defeated the Kings 123-117 in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Sacramento, California.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 26.

South Salt Lake police and community mourned an officer who was killed in the line of duty. Read more.

The Deseret News looked into why Utahns should care about mysteries unlocked at the Idaho nuclear research facility. Read more.

Why do DNA results change? Ancestry says new data is driving better origin drilldowns. Read more.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings, 133-112, on Sunday night. Read more.

A look at national headlines:

  • ‘These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas.’ | The Washington Post
  • U.S. authorities fire tear gas to disperse migrants at border | CNN
  • Ukraine considers martial law after Russia seizes its ships near Crimea | NPR
  • Snow storm slams Midwest, causes thousands of flights to be canceled | NPR
  • Over 700 flights canceled for Midwest snowstorm | The New York Times
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
