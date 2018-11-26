SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 26.
South Salt Lake police and community mourned an officer who was killed in the line of duty. Read more.
The Deseret News looked into why Utahns should care about mysteries unlocked at the Idaho nuclear research facility. Read more.
Why do DNA results change? Ancestry says new data is driving better origin drilldowns. Read more.
The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings, 133-112, on Sunday night. Read more.
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- Q&A: This Christian activist says believers need more faith, not more politics
- Find out what happened when a Deseret News reporter went a week without a car
- Winter is coming and so is bad air: What psychology can teach us about fixing Utah's air quality problem
- Called to serve: Finding hope and opportunity for early returned missionaries
- The birth control battle continues with new Trump administration policies
A look at our most popular:
- Utes overcome 20-point deficit and rally past Cougars in rivalry game, 35-27
- Court documents: Latter-day Saint antiques dealer sold fake items, stole rare photos
- Q&A: Lindsey Stirling talks 'Dancing With the Stars' and where to find the best food in Utah
A look at national headlines:
- ‘These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas.’ | The Washington Post
- U.S. authorities fire tear gas to disperse migrants at border | CNN
- Ukraine considers martial law after Russia seizes its ships near Crimea | NPR
- Snow storm slams Midwest, causes thousands of flights to be canceled | NPR
- Over 700 flights canceled for Midwest snowstorm | The New York Times