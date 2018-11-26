MIDVALE — Police have arrested a woman who they say shot and killed her ex-husband's girlfriend while delivering medicine to her children.

Chelsea Watrous Cook, 32, of Herriman, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Sunday for investigation of aggravated murder in the death of Lisa Vilate Williams, 26.

Just before 7 p.m., Cook went to an apartment near 7690 S. Center Square to drop off cold medicine to one of her children. Cook went into the apartment while her ex-husband was in the parking lot.

"(Cook) was told to leave the apartment, but she refused to listen. (She) remained unlawfully inside of the apartment during this time. (She) then locked herself in the bathroom while (she) was on the phone with the 911 operator," a Salt Lake County Jail report states.

Cook then came out of the bathroom, walked to her coat, grabbed a handgun, and fired three to five rounds at Williams, according to the report.

The ex-husband, who had by that point come back into the apartment, grabbed the gun from Cook and attempted to give first aid to his girlfriend, police say.

"(Cook) then walked over to their children and sat on the recliner chair," the report states.

When Cook got up to get her coat and leave, her ex-husband pinned her against a wall until officers arrived. Williams was shot at least twice in the torso, according to police. She died from her injuries at a local hospital a short time later.

The couple's twins, both 3, were "present during the entire ordeal," the report states.

Unified police originally responded to the scene to investigate, but due to a "conflict of interest," Salt Lake police were called to take over the investigation. One of the people involved in the incident is related to a Unified police employee, investigators confirmed.

According to court records, Cook was charged with assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children last month for an incident on Oct. 16. Her next court date in that case is scheduled for Dec. 18.