BYU threw a major scare into No. 11 Arizona before falling in overtime, 78-74, at the Marriott Center, but the Wildcats did manage to land a knockout blow.

Cougar center Bret Jepsen suffered a concussion after taking a vicious elbow from Arizona’s Eugene Edgerson at midcourt. Arizona coach Lute Olson took Edgerson out of the game for the duration. Edgerson later apologized.

Freshmen Mark Bigelow and Michael Vranes scored 24 and 20 points, respectively.

Edgerson, who was suspended for one game, said he was shocked with his loss of control.