Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill has developed a solid fanbase in the NFL, as New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton finds creative ways to get the versatile athlete on the field.

It's not just his ability to make plays in a variety of ways on the field that makes Hill so popular, though. His personality shines through, including on social media, and one family — the Brown family — shared how their son Max's favorite athlete made his birthday even more special.

First, it involved Max getting a Hill jersey for his birthday.

Max has been a huge fan of Taysom Hill since 2015 when he was at BYU. Needless to say we are huge New Orleans Saints fans. WHO DAT. @T_Hill4 @Saints pic.twitter.com/nvsRFL7vd5 — Matt Brown (@brownsjc) November 25, 2018

Max got his Taysom Hill jersey for his birthday! He is a happy camper!! Who Dat?! @T_Hill4 pic.twitter.com/ZmJoBWtXUZ — Maryann Brown (@Maryann_d_brown) November 25, 2018

Hill took notice, and sent birthday wishes his way.

Love this! Happy birthday Max!! https://t.co/ndW18TtPWs — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) November 25, 2018

The Saints also got in on the act.

Happy birthday Max! Love the jersey ⚜️ https://t.co/dY6iuTJdAw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 25, 2018

The family then shared Max's reaction to getting a happy birthday wish from Hill.

Priceless.

Determining the field

BYU and Utah women's volleyball learned their fate in the NCAA tournament Sunday night, as the bracket was revealed. The Cougars, who spent much of the year ranked No. 1, earned the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament, while the Utes earned an at-large bid and will start postseason play in Provo in a regional hosted by BYU.

The bottom left portion of the bracket ⤵️#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/mH8PhAdDyg — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 26, 2018

One thing that gave the Cougars the edge over a team like Texas in earning a top four seed was common opponents, according to committee chair Carrie Coll. BYU beat Stanford, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, this season, while the Longhorns lost twice to the Cardinal.

NCAA.com's Jacob Myers said the region of the bracket that includes BYU and Utah could be the toughest of them all.

"BYU ended up getting a top-four seed after all. Heading into the final weekend, many around the sport speculated whether or not BYU or Stanford would get the No. 1 seed. Once BYU lost in its final game of the year, the question became whether or not the Cougars would hold on for a top-four seed," Myers wrote.

"But this region is one of the best from top to bottom. No. 5 Texas should never be taken for granted and No. 12 Pittsburgh has been one of the best stories this season at 29-1."

Here's the full bracket:

And finally …

One of the most memorable moments of Utah’s 35-27 comeback victory over BYU on Saturday night involved Utes quarterback Jason Shelley hurdling a Cougar defender on a big gain.

One last look back: Jason Shelley etched his name in Utah-BYU rivalry lore with comeback performance, unexpected hurdlehttps://t.co/42moDRq5aJ pic.twitter.com/bLaZHcrKSE — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) November 26, 2018

For one fan, that brought back memories of seeing a former Ute quarterback, Travis Wilson, hurdling a defender in high school.