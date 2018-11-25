SACRAMENTO — At first Quin Snyder was a bit defensive when asked about his team’s poor 3-point shooting of late (25.1 percent over last 11 games), which has dropped the Jazz to No. 27 in the league at 32.1 percent.

Even though the Jazz are taking a record number of 3-pointers this season (31.8) and have built an offense around 3-pointers and shots at the rim, he pointed out that the Jazz only took around 20 3-pointers in their last game at Los Angeles (actually, it was 23). He didn’t mention that the Jazz only made four, which equates to 17 percent shooting.

But Snyder got the point, that his team needs to be better from 3-point range, although he says it’s OK as long as they take good 3-pointers that are open.

“I see the stat sheet … I know all too well that we’d like to make more,” he said. “You can’t not keep taking those that are good shots because they’re not going in. When you’re open from three, that’s a good shot. I don’t want any of our players to lose confidence and think that’s a shot they need to pass up. We’ve just got to shoot them with confidence.”

After the game, Snyder doubled down, saying that the Jazz didn’t shoot enough threes Sunday night, even though they were slightly improved over recent games, finishing with 10 of 30 from long range.

“We took (30) — I’d like to take more if they’re open,” he said. “The only way to make them is to keep taking them. Different guys will have good nights, and sometimes somebody’s going to have a bad night. But, collectively, regardless of how we shoot the ball, we have a chance if we defend.”

YOU, AGAIN?: The Jazz have a quick turnaround to play the Indiana Pacers at home Monday night at Vivint Arena. The two teams played a week ago in Indianapolis with the Pacers winning 121-94.

The Pacers are one of several teams the Jazz have played more than once this year. Already in just 20 games, the Jazz have played Memphis and Sacramento three times and Boston and Dallas twice.

QUOTABLE: When asked about his team’s motivation against the Jazz, Kings coach Dave Joerger said, “I don’t have to motivate our guys a whole bunch since they were up by 41 points on us in the preseason,” referring to Utah’s 132-93 victory back in mid-October.

JAZZ NOTES: After Monday’s game with Indiana, the Jazz hit the road — again — for a three-game road trip that will take them to Brooklyn Wednesday, Charlotte Friday and Miami Sunday. … The Jazz will play Sacramento one more time, on April 5 at Vivint Arena. … The Jazz have now beaten the Kings eight straight times in Sacramento.