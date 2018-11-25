Weber State women's basketball hung tight with the University of Texas San Antonio on Sunday afternoon, and despite having three Wildcats score in double figures, they couldn't quite pull out a victory as the Wildcats fell 66-59 to the Roadrunners.

UTSA jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the game. The Wildcats answered with an 8-2 run to tie everything up with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Roadrunners had a 9-2 run to end the quarter and had a 17-10 lead over Weber State.

Weber State trailed the entire second quarter, but it made a huge 13-3 run and managed to only trail only 30-28 going into halftime.

Just one minute into the half, Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman drained one from beyond the arc to give WSU the lead for the first time in the game. The entire third quarter remained close between to the teams, and when it came to an end, WSU had a 41-40 lead.

It was all tied up at 50-50 with 4:35 left in the game. The Wildcats hit a cold streak in those final four minutes shooting just 3-of-9 from the field and 0-of-3 from the three. WSU trailed just 62-59 with 20 seconds left, but time was not a friend to the Wildcats as they fell 66-59.

WSU was led by Welch-Coleman who had 19 points. She also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Emily Drake also had a solid game with 15 points and five rebounds. Kayla Watkins had a double-double on the game with 11 points and 10 boards.

Weber State shot 34 percent from the field, 20 percent from the field and 57 percent from the line.

The Wildcats are now 2-3 overall on the year and will next return to the Dee Events Center to host the University of Texas El Paso on Nov. 28, at 7 p.m.