SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah volleyball team will head to a familiar place and take on a familiar foe in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Utes earned an at-large bid that will take them to Provo, where they will open tournament play against Denver, a team they beat in a five-set match at the beginning of the season. The game is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at Smith Fieldhouse.

Fourth-ranked BYU will host the first two rounds, as the Cougars will play Stony Brook on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. The winners will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The familiarity of the draw is a good thing for the young Utah squad that has just two seniors on the roster, one of whom has missed the season with an injury.

" I see this as an opportunity. It’s extending my season, and it makes me more grateful. This is my last run, so hopefully it’s a good one. " Utah's Lauga Gauta

“We’ve struggled with confidence at times this year, just early in the year, trying to find ourselves,” said Utah head coach Beth Launiere. “Once we settled in and we found what was working, we’ve grown so much as a team. Individual players have grown so much, as well. The confidence you get from winning is real.”

Launiere said the Utes may be familiar with Denver, but teams evolve throughout a season, so they’ll be ready for changes.

Denver lost only two matches this season — that preseason loss to Utah and their conference championship.

“I think it’s exciting,” Launiere said. “They’re good. They were very good at the beginning of the year, and they’ve done a lot of winning. … We’ll have some info, but they’re going to be a completely different team.”

As are the Utes.

Utah takes a three-match win streak into the tournament that includes upsetting No. 15 USC in the Galen Center.

BYU lost outside hitter McKenna Miller to an ACL injury two weeks ago, and then they lost the WCC championship match in their first loss of the season.

Utah’s lone senior in the lineup, Lauga Gauta, said she will encourage her teammates not to even think about BYU.

“I want them to know we can handle Denver,” she said. “We need to focus on us and what we need to get fixed. If we do that, we can be strong for the rest of the tournament.”

She said as a senior, she is especially grateful for the chance to continue competing.

“I see this as an opportunity,” she said. “It’s extending my season, and it makes me more grateful. This is my last run, so hopefully it’s a good one.”