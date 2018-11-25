The Utah Valley University women's volleyball team is heading to the postseason for the first time in the program's NCAA Division I history, as it earned an at-large selection to play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) on Sunday evening.

The Wolverines, who advanced to the WAC Tournament title match for the second time in the past three years on Saturday, will now head to Laramie, Wyoming, to open NIVC play on Thursday, Nov. 29, against the University of Wyoming Cowgirls at 6:30 p.m. MT, at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Wyoming (20-10, 12-6 MW) will host a four-team regional that will also feature Northern Colorado and Portland. The Bears (15-13, 10-7 Big Sky) and Pilots (18-12, 6-12 WCC) will face one another in opening round action prior to the UVU and UW match on Thursday at 4 p.m. The winner of each contest will advance to the second round that will be contested on Friday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m., at Wyoming's UniWyo Sports Complex.

The Laramie Regional will be one of eight four-team regionals that will be contested during rounds one and two. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami (Ohio), North Texas, Tulane and UNLV will also host opening-round regionals. To view the 32-team tournament bracket, visit WomensNIVC.com.

UVU holds a 19-13 overall record on the year and enters the postseason tournament having won eight of its last 10 matches, which includes a 2-1 outing this past weekend at the WAC Volleyball Tournament. At the WAC Tournament, the fourth-seeded Wolverines first took down the host and fifth-seeded CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners in five sets before sweeping the regular season conference champs and top seed UT Rio Grande Valley to advance to the championship match. UVU then won the opening set over the second-seeded New Mexico State Aggies in the title bout before dropping a trio of tightly contested sets to fall to the Aggies, 3-1. During regular-season play, the Wolverines tied for fourth in WAC play with a 9-7 league record.

Kazna Tarawhiti earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors last week for UVU, as well as first-team all-conference and all-freshmen team accolades. Kristen Allred and Makaila Jarema too earned all-conference accolades for the Wolverines, as both were named to the WAC's second team, while Tarawhiti and Seren Merrill each earned WAC All-Tournament Team honors at the conclusion of the WAC Tournament.

The NIVC is a single-elimination event with all games played at sites of host schools.

This year marks the second running of the NIVC since its rebirth last year; the original event ran from 1989-1995. Ole Miss won the 2017 32-team tournament field.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the makeup of the teams that will be competing for the 2018 NIVC crown," said tournament director Jared Rudiger. "It's an ideal blend of well-known Power 5 programs and a group of mid-major teams that have often missed out on the thrills and excitement of postseason play. The geographic mix also gives the tournament a fresh look, as teams will likely face opponents they'd never see otherwise."

For ticket information for Laramie Regional, visit GoWyo.com.

