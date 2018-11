MIDVALE — Police responded to a shooting in Midvale Sunday evening.

The incident happened near 7690 S. Center Square. Originally, Unified police responded to the scene, but due to an undisclosed "conflict of interest," Salt Lake City police were called to take over the investigation.

One person was deceased and another in custody, Salt Lake police tweeted about 9:40 p.m.

