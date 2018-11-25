CLINTON — A man described as "distraught" and "suicidal" was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in the parking lot of the Clinton Police Department on Sunday.

The man, whose name was not released, was "emotionally distraught" and called 911 from the parking lot about 11 a.m., according to a statement from Syracuse police detective Erin Behm. Officers ran outside and saw that the man "had multiple firearms within his reach."

Behm said other agencies were called and attempted to negotiate with the man to surrender.

More than three hours later, "shots were fired by an officer from Syracuse Police Department," she said, striking the man. The officer who fired the shots is a 15-year veteran, Behm said. He was placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Investigative Protocol team.

Behm did not say what prompted the officer to shoot, how many shots were fired or if the victim was still in his car. The deceased man "had prior suicidal call history with Clinton police," she stated.